IMF and Pakistan Progress in $7 Billion Program Agreement
The International Monetary Fund and Pakistani authorities have made tangible progress in reaching an agreement on the first review of Pakistan's ongoing $7 billion program. Discussions will continue via video conferences to finalize the negotiations in the coming days according to IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 08:07 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported substantial progress in discussions with Pakistani authorities regarding the first review of the ongoing $7 billion funding program. IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter highlighted these developments in a statement released on Saturday.
According to the IMF, discussions have largely advanced, but further discussions will be held via video conference to finalize the agreement in the coming days.
This marks a critical step forward in stabilizing Pakistan's economic framework amid continuing negotiations with international monetary officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
