IMF and Pakistan Progress in $7 Billion Program Agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported substantial progress in discussions with Pakistani authorities regarding the first review of the ongoing $7 billion funding program. IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter highlighted these developments in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the IMF, discussions have largely advanced, but further discussions will be held via video conference to finalize the agreement in the coming days.

This marks a critical step forward in stabilizing Pakistan's economic framework amid continuing negotiations with international monetary officials.

