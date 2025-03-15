Left Menu

Singapore Court Rules Against Ex-Executive for Data Breach

A Singapore court found Rajan Sunil Kumar, a former executive, guilty of breaching confidentiality by downloading and retaining sensitive documents from his ex-employer, Hayate Partners. The lawsuit revealed that Kumar deleted evidence from his devices, affecting the company's claim for damages, which will be assessed later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:39 IST
A senior Indian executive has been found guilty of breaching confidentiality by a Singapore court. The case regards Rajan Sunil Kumar, 38, who was accused of downloading sensitive documents from his former employer, Hayate Partners, and retaining them after leaving the company in 2021.

During his tenure from December 2019 to December 2021, Kumar downloaded various confidential files, including investment strategies and personal client details. Although some files were deleted, the absence of evidence was attributed to Kumar's intentional deletion of applications and files on his devices.

Justice Dedar Singh Gill ordered the remaining cache files on Kumar's MacBook to be deleted. The lawsuit against him, initiated by the Japanese firm based in Singapore, will see damages assessed at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

