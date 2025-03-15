Singapore Court Rules Against Ex-Executive for Data Breach

A senior Indian executive has been found guilty of breaching confidentiality by a Singapore court. The case regards Rajan Sunil Kumar, 38, who was accused of downloading sensitive documents from his former employer, Hayate Partners, and retaining them after leaving the company in 2021.

During his tenure from December 2019 to December 2021, Kumar downloaded various confidential files, including investment strategies and personal client details. Although some files were deleted, the absence of evidence was attributed to Kumar's intentional deletion of applications and files on his devices.

Justice Dedar Singh Gill ordered the remaining cache files on Kumar's MacBook to be deleted. The lawsuit against him, initiated by the Japanese firm based in Singapore, will see damages assessed at a later date.

