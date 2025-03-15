Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Major Drone Attack
Ukrainian air defences successfully neutralized 130 out of 178 drones launched by Russia in the latest overnight attack. The Kyiv air force reported the loss of 38 drones due to electronic jamming and confirmed that Russian forces also fired two ballistic missiles during the assault.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's air defence systems effectively intercepted 130 out of 178 drones in a significant overnight assault orchestrated by Russia, according to Kyiv's air force. The attack marked another tense episode in the ongoing conflict.
The air force noted that an additional 38 drones had been lost due to electronic jamming tactics, indicating the complex nature of modern warfare where electronic warfare plays a pivotal role.
In a simultaneous act of aggression, Russian forces also launched two ballistic missiles, further escalating the already fraught situation between the two nations. The latest developments highlight the persistent tension and the advanced capabilities employed in this conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Aid to Kyiv Paused: Sanctions on Russia Under Review
Kyiv and Moscow: The Quest for Negotiation
Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles Amid Joint Drills
US and Ukrainian officials to hold meeting in near future, Kyiv says
UPDATE 1-European leaders add pressure to solve Kyiv gas transit halt