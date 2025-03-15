Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Major Drone Attack

Ukraine's air defence systems effectively intercepted 130 out of 178 drones in a significant overnight assault orchestrated by Russia, according to Kyiv's air force. The attack marked another tense episode in the ongoing conflict.

The air force noted that an additional 38 drones had been lost due to electronic jamming tactics, indicating the complex nature of modern warfare where electronic warfare plays a pivotal role.

In a simultaneous act of aggression, Russian forces also launched two ballistic missiles, further escalating the already fraught situation between the two nations. The latest developments highlight the persistent tension and the advanced capabilities employed in this conflict.

