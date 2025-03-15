Ceasefire Stalemate: Hostages and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Conflict

Hamas stated on Saturday it would release an American-Israeli and the remains of four hostages only if Israel enforces the existing ceasefire in Gaza, branding it an 'exceptional deal' to revitalize the truce.

A senior Hamas representative insisted that any negotiator discourse over the ceasefire's second phase should commence on the release day and conclude within 50 days. Israel must also allow humanitarian aid entry and vacate a strategic corridor along Gaza's Egyptian border.

This update arrives amidst ongoing U.S. efforts to extend the ceasefire and amid accusations from Israel of psychological warfare as both countries navigate a volatile and ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)