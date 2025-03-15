Left Menu

Ceasefire Stalemate: Hostages and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Conflict

Hamas has proposed releasing an American-Israeli along with bodies of four hostages if Israel adheres to the ceasefire terms in Gaza. While negotiations are stuck over ongoing detention and blockade issues, the U.S. attempts to broker a longer truce amid humanitarian crises and stalled talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:10 IST
Ceasefire Stalemate: Hostages and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas stated on Saturday it would release an American-Israeli and the remains of four hostages only if Israel enforces the existing ceasefire in Gaza, branding it an 'exceptional deal' to revitalize the truce.

A senior Hamas representative insisted that any negotiator discourse over the ceasefire's second phase should commence on the release day and conclude within 50 days. Israel must also allow humanitarian aid entry and vacate a strategic corridor along Gaza's Egyptian border.

This update arrives amidst ongoing U.S. efforts to extend the ceasefire and amid accusations from Israel of psychological warfare as both countries navigate a volatile and ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025