US Sanctions Thai Officials Over Uyghur Deportations

The US State Department has sanctioned an undisclosed number of Thai officials for deporting at least 40 Uyghur men to China, despite concerns they could face severe threats there, including imprisonment or death.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced immediate visa restrictions on the officials responsible, emphasizing a commitment to resisting China's pressure on governments to return Uyghurs.

Thailand defended its actions, noting repeated assurances from China about the men's safety and a scheduled visit by Thai officials to monitor their well-being.

