Left Menu

US Sanctions Thai Officials Over Uyghur Deportations

The US State Department imposed sanctions on unspecified Thai officials for deporting 40 Uyghur men to China, despite fears of imprisonment or death. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions on those involved. Thailand asserts China assured the men's safety, but concerns remain about their well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:12 IST
US Sanctions Thai Officials Over Uyghur Deportations
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department has sanctioned an undisclosed number of Thai officials for deporting at least 40 Uyghur men to China, despite concerns they could face severe threats there, including imprisonment or death.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced immediate visa restrictions on the officials responsible, emphasizing a commitment to resisting China's pressure on governments to return Uyghurs.

Thailand defended its actions, noting repeated assurances from China about the men's safety and a scheduled visit by Thai officials to monitor their well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025