Tragic Loss: Police Inspector's Duty Turned Fatal

A 54-year-old police inspector, Sanjay Pathak, tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest while on duty for Holi in Indore district, authorities revealed.

Pathak, stationed in the communally sensitive Betma town, reported significant chest pain to his team before being rushed towards Bombay Hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive the journey, said Indore's additional superintendent of police (rural), Rupesh Dwivedi.

Originally from Bhopal, Inspector Pathak's sudden demise is a poignant reminder of the risks and pressures faced by law enforcement officials in high-stress regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)