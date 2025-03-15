Tragic Loss: Police Inspector's Duty Turned Fatal
Inspector Sanjay Pathak, a 54-year-old officer, died of a cardiac arrest while on Holi duty in Betma town, Indore district. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Pathak succumbed to his condition. He was part of a deployment in a communally sensitive area and hailed from Bhopal.
A 54-year-old police inspector, Sanjay Pathak, tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest while on duty for Holi in Indore district, authorities revealed.
Pathak, stationed in the communally sensitive Betma town, reported significant chest pain to his team before being rushed towards Bombay Hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive the journey, said Indore's additional superintendent of police (rural), Rupesh Dwivedi.
Originally from Bhopal, Inspector Pathak's sudden demise is a poignant reminder of the risks and pressures faced by law enforcement officials in high-stress regions.
