Starmer's Call to Action: Defend Ukraine Peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a strong call to action during a virtual meeting with global leaders, urging them to be ready to defend any future peace deal in Ukraine. His remarks highlight the urgency of maintaining international pressure on Russia to achieve a lasting resolution.

Starmer emphasized that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is genuinely committed to peace, he must immediately cease attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire. The meeting, which included leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, underscored the global consensus on the need for a resilient peace.

Starmer's speech stressed the importance of perseverance, encouraging leaders to push for a secure and enduring peace in Ukraine, and highlighting the role of international solidarity in achieving this critical goal.

