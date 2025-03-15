Call for Transparency: Reforming the Appointment of India’s CAG
An NGO’s plea to reform the appointment process of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India is under Supreme Court's scrutiny. The current executive selection method is challenged for its constitutional validity, underscoring the need for a transparent, unbiased system to uphold democracy and good governance.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition questioning the constitutionality of appointing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) solely by the Prime Minister. Filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, the NGO seeks a transparent selection process involving a neutral committee.
The current practice faces allegations of undermining the CAG's independence and violating constitutional principles. The PIL argues for a procedure similar to those appointing Information Commissions and the Central Vigilance Commission, to ensure judicial-like independence for the CAG.
The outcome of this hearing could lead to significant changes in how high-level appointments are handled, enhancing transparency and accountability in governance in India.
