Call for Transparency: Reforming the Appointment of India’s CAG

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition questioning the constitutionality of appointing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) solely by the Prime Minister. Filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, the NGO seeks a transparent selection process involving a neutral committee.

The current practice faces allegations of undermining the CAG's independence and violating constitutional principles. The PIL argues for a procedure similar to those appointing Information Commissions and the Central Vigilance Commission, to ensure judicial-like independence for the CAG.

The outcome of this hearing could lead to significant changes in how high-level appointments are handled, enhancing transparency and accountability in governance in India.

