Explosive Tensions: Blasts Rock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

In the restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, a blast at a religious seminary in Urmur Bala village on Saturday injured four people. Among the wounded was cleric Mufti Munir Shakir, who sustained minor injuries on his left foot.

The attack occurred less than 24 hours after another bomb exploded during Friday prayers at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring the district chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Abdullah Nadeem.

These incidents have heightened concerns over targeted attacks on mosques, especially during Friday prayers. Meanwhile, the Pakistan army reported on Friday that 26 hostages were killed by Balochistan Liberation Army militants, highlighting the security challenges in the region.

