Explosive Tensions: Blasts Rock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

Recent blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province injured four, including a cleric. The incidents follow another bombing in South Waziristan and come amid ongoing security challenges in the region. Authorities are investigating the pattern of attacks on religious sites, especially during Friday prayers, which draw large congregations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, a blast at a religious seminary in Urmur Bala village on Saturday injured four people. Among the wounded was cleric Mufti Munir Shakir, who sustained minor injuries on his left foot.

The attack occurred less than 24 hours after another bomb exploded during Friday prayers at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring the district chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Abdullah Nadeem.

These incidents have heightened concerns over targeted attacks on mosques, especially during Friday prayers. Meanwhile, the Pakistan army reported on Friday that 26 hostages were killed by Balochistan Liberation Army militants, highlighting the security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

