Night Patrol Mayhem: An Arrest in Kochi

A man was arrested in Kochi for attacking a police patrol team, obstructing them from duty, and damaging their vehicle. The incident resulted in injuries to two police officers. The accused was detained and will face legal proceedings for his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic night unfolded in Kochi as a man attacked a police patrol team on Saturday, leading to his arrest. The suspect, Hameem Thwayyib, reportedly assaulted the officers, obstructing their duties, and causing damage to their vehicle.

The altercation happened when officers, on their routine patrol in Elamakkara, spotted Thwayyib on a motorcycle with unclear credentials. Upon questioning, he responded with conflicting statements and then unexpectedly struck Sub-Inspector Krishnakumar.

Efforts to control the situation saw Senior Civil Police Officer Sreejith also being assaulted before the assailant began damaging public property. Backup arrived swiftly to arrest him. The injured officers received immediate medical attention, and legal action against the suspect is underway.

