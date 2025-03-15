Calls for Suspension Amid Allegations of Police Brutality in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has called for the immediate suspension of PSI Ghadilingappa, alleging that the officer assaulted the party's district president of Madhugiri, Hanumanthegowda.

Vijayendra claimed that ever since Congress took over in Karnataka, the state has seen a rise in crimes such as murder, robbery, dacoity, and rape, indicating a collapse in law and order and leaving citizens feeling unsafe.

In a social media post, the Shikaripura MLA accused lower-level police officers of resorting to violence against ordinary citizens and failing to uphold peace. He alleged political influence in police actions and threatened mass protests if no disciplinary action is taken against PSI Ghadilingappa.

(With inputs from agencies.)