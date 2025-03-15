Left Menu

Calls for Suspension Amid Allegations of Police Brutality in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused PSI Ghadilingappa of assaulting a party leader and demanded his suspension. He claimed increased crimes since Congress's rise to power and alleged police oppression. Vijayendra threatened mass agitation if no action is taken against the officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has called for the immediate suspension of PSI Ghadilingappa, alleging that the officer assaulted the party's district president of Madhugiri, Hanumanthegowda.

Vijayendra claimed that ever since Congress took over in Karnataka, the state has seen a rise in crimes such as murder, robbery, dacoity, and rape, indicating a collapse in law and order and leaving citizens feeling unsafe.

In a social media post, the Shikaripura MLA accused lower-level police officers of resorting to violence against ordinary citizens and failing to uphold peace. He alleged political influence in police actions and threatened mass protests if no disciplinary action is taken against PSI Ghadilingappa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

