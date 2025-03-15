Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Stance on Territorial Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that discussions on territorial issues amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict are complex and should be handled later. During a briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskiy assured that Ukraine will not accept Russian claims to occupied territories and remains unaware of recent U.S.-Russia talks details.

Updated: 15-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:07 IST
Zelenskiy's Stance on Territorial Talks
Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed that the territorial issues in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war are intricate and require thorough discussion at a future date.

During a press briefing held in Kyiv, Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's unwavering position against recognizing any occupied regions as part of Russian territory.

He further mentioned his lack of knowledge about the topics discussed in recent talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

