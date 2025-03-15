Zelenskiy's Stance on Territorial Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed that the territorial issues in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war are intricate and require thorough discussion at a future date.

During a press briefing held in Kyiv, Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's unwavering position against recognizing any occupied regions as part of Russian territory.

He further mentioned his lack of knowledge about the topics discussed in recent talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.

