Holi Clash in Jharkhand: Twenty-Two Arrested Amid Political Accusations

Twenty-two people were arrested following a violent clash during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The conflict, involving arson and injuries, is attributed to political failures, as per accusations from political leaders. Police have reinforced forces in the area to ensure peace.

Updated: 15-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:21 IST
Holi Clash in Jharkhand: Twenty-Two Arrested Amid Political Accusations
In Jharkhand's Giridih district, a Holi procession descended into chaos, resulting in the arrest of twenty-two individuals linked to a violent clash. Police reports indicate that numerous shops and vehicles were set ablaze, and several people sustained injuries in the Ghorthamba locality.

Rajendra Prasad, the sub-divisional police officer, confirmed that arrests were made from both conflicting sides. Authorities launched a manhunt to detain those involved in the disturbance. The area is now heavily policed to maintain order and prevent further unrest.

Political figures, including Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, have blamed the local government for alleged negligence, while Union Minister Annapurna Devi criticized the administration's lack of vigilance in preventing the disturbance during the Holi festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

