Airstrikes in Gaza: Journalists Among Victims Amid Ceasefire Tensions

An Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya, Gaza, resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including three journalists. The strike hit amid ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo, with accusations from both sides of ceasefire violations. Israel claims the strike targeted 'terrorists', while Hamas denies this.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday in Gaza's northern Beit Lahiya has claimed the lives of at least nine Palestinians, including three journalists, as confirmed by Gaza's health ministry. The strike comes as Hamas and mediators convene in Cairo to discuss ways to uphold the fragile ceasefire in the region.

The strike struck a vehicle, with reports indicating that its occupants were on a humanitarian mission with the charity Al-Khair Foundation. The Israeli military asserts the attack targeted individuals operating a drone threatening its forces, drawing criticism and denial from Hamas' Gaza government media head, Salama Marouf.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions despite the January 19 ceasefire, with Hamas and Israel trading accusations over ceasefire breaches. Estimates suggest 150 Palestinians have died since the truce, which is at risk amid disagreements over further ceasefire negotiations, with talks currently stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

