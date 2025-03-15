Political Tensions Ignite in Bilaspur: Former MLA Claims Drug Smugglers Behind Shooting

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur has accused drug smugglers of orchestrating a violent attack against him with backing from BJP legislator Trilok Jamwal. The incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, with Thakur claiming a connection to his anti-drug stance.

In response, state BJP media chief Karan Nanda dismissed the claims as an attempt to gain political advantage. The attack has raised alarms about safety under the current Congress administration. Jamwal condemned the violence and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident while threatening a bandh if arrests weren't made promptly.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu assured a stern response to the attackers, promising legislative measures to combat organized crime and drug networks. With investigations ongoing, the local political climate remains charged, and all eyes are on the unfolding inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)