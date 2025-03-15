Tragic Hit-and-Run Accidents Claim Lives in Delhi

In a tragic turn of events, Delhi witnessed two fatal hit-and-run incidents in Mayur Vihar and Narela, claiming the lives of Rani Devi and Shyam Chand. Local authorities are on the hunt for the drivers involved.

The first incident occurred around 3 a.m. on March 13 when a speeding truck crashed into a tractor near Narela, leading to the death of Rani Devi at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. Several other workers sustained injuries in the crash.

Meanwhile, another accident took place at 3:30 a.m. on March 14 when a car struck two men on a scooter en route to a crematorium. Shyam Chand was pronounced dead at Dharamshila Hospital. Investigations into both accidents are ongoing as police strive to bring justice to the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)