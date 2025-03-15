Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run Accidents Claim Lives in Delhi

Two individuals, Rani Devi and Shyam Chand, lost their lives in separate hit-and-run incidents in Delhi's Mayur Vihar and Narela. The police are investigating the cases and working to apprehend the culprits. Both incidents involved speeding vehicles that resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:58 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run Accidents Claim Lives in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Delhi witnessed two fatal hit-and-run incidents in Mayur Vihar and Narela, claiming the lives of Rani Devi and Shyam Chand. Local authorities are on the hunt for the drivers involved.

The first incident occurred around 3 a.m. on March 13 when a speeding truck crashed into a tractor near Narela, leading to the death of Rani Devi at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. Several other workers sustained injuries in the crash.

Meanwhile, another accident took place at 3:30 a.m. on March 14 when a car struck two men on a scooter en route to a crematorium. Shyam Chand was pronounced dead at Dharamshila Hospital. Investigations into both accidents are ongoing as police strive to bring justice to the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025