Telegram's Durov Temporarily Released Amid French Probe

Pavel Durov, the Russian creator and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, has been granted temporary leave from France as part of a legal investigation into alleged criminal activities on the platform. Durov, who was apprehended last August near Paris, had previously been prohibited from leaving the country.

The situation has intensified tensions between France and Russia, already strained by geopolitical issues, and has ignited discussions regarding the regulation of online platforms. Official sources indicate that Durov departed for Dubai following an investigative judge's approval for his travel.

As the Paris prosecutor's office remains unresponsive to queries, French prosecutors maintain suspicions of Durov's involvement in facilitating illicit activities through Telegram. However, a formal investigation in France suggests the presence of sufficient evidence but does not assert Durov's guilt.

(With inputs from agencies.)