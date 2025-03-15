Ceasefire Turmoil: Israeli Airstrikes and Palestinian Casualties

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday resulted in the deaths of nine Palestinians, including three local journalists, in Gaza's Beit Lahiya town. Others were critically wounded, as reported by the local health ministry, coinciding with Hamas's ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo.

Witnesses stated that the group was on a mission for the Al-Khair Foundation, with accompanying journalists. The Israeli military described the struck individuals as terrorists operating a threatening drone, allegations denied by Hamas officials who described the team as civilians working near a shelter.

As ceasefire negotiations face hurdles, another airstrike in Juhr Eldeek killed two more Palestinians. Hamas criticizes Israel for breaking the ceasefire and delaying subsequent phases of negotiation, blaming Prime Minister Netanyahu for the impasse.

