Columbia University Under Scrutiny: A Campus in Crisis Amid Federal Investigation

The US Justice Department is investigating Columbia University for allegedly concealing 'illegal aliens' on its campus, as part of the Trump administration's campaign against those involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Columbia faces pressure, including revoked federal grants, amid controversy over its handling of protests and accusations of antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-03-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US Justice Department has launched an investigation into Columbia University, probing whether the institution has concealed 'illegal aliens' on its campus. This development is part of an intensified campaign by the Trump administration to deport individuals involved in last year's pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the university.

On Thursday evening, agents from the Department of Homeland Security conducted searches at two university residences, although no arrests were made. The investigation has already led to significant developments, including the revocation of a visa for an Indian doctoral student and the arrest of a Palestinian woman for overstaying her visa.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized that these actions align with President Trump's mission to combat antisemitism. Meanwhile, Columbia University is facing potential loss of federal funding, with demands for significant changes to its operations, amid fierce debates over free speech and antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

