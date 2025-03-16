Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Immigration Move Sparks Legal Showdown

President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to expedite deportations targeting Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. A judge blocked immediate expulsions, prompting legal challenges. The Trump administration argues the courts' actions could hinder national security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:26 IST
  • United States

In a startling development, President Donald Trump has invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a statute providing sweeping war-time powers, to expedite the deportation of individuals perceived as linked to Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. This move marks a significant escalation in Trump's immigration policy.

The action aims to characterize Tren de Aragua as a hostile entity operating under the direction of the Venezuelan government. However, it swiftly encountered judicial hurdles when a federal judge halted the deportation of five Venezuelans, signaling a legal battle over the controversial order.

The litigation highlights the contentious nature of the Alien Enemies Act, historically employed during wartime, stirring debate over its adaptation for immigration enforcement. The Trump administration warns of broader implications for national security actions if judicial intervention prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

