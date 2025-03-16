Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust: The MVC Customs Strike

Authorities in Mumbai apprehended gold worth Rs 3.67 crore at the international airport, arresting four individuals involved in a smuggling ring. Among those in custody are Mumbai airport employees who collaborated with smugglers. The operation centered on the interception of concealed gold dust from transit passengers.

Updated: 16-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:10 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough at Mumbai's international airport, customs officials seized gold valued at Rs 3.67 crore in an operation that unveiled a sophisticated smuggling network.

Authorities disclosed that three suspects, all employed at the airport, were key players in the scheme, assisting smugglers to move gold seamlessly through the facility.

The operation unfolded when officials detained Pradip Pawar, discovering concealed pouches of gold dust in his clothing. Subsequent interrogation led to the arrests of Mohammed Imran Nagori and Anshu Gupta, unraveling their role in the illegal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

