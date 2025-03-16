India's New Immigration Bill: A Stricter Approach to Foreign Entries

India is set to revamp its immigration framework with the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, targeting the use of forged documents and unauthorized visits with penalties of up to seven years jail time and heavy fines.

This legislation, spearheaded by the Union Home Ministry, requires educational institutions, hospitality venues, and transport operators to report foreign nationals for improved tracking and compliance. It combines existing laws into a comprehensive framework, simplifying regulation and minimizing compliance burdens.

The bill underscores a balance between national security and economic growth, focusing on facilitating tourism and minimizing illegal immigration, while not addressing citizenship matters.

