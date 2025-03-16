Legal Battle Intensifies: Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case Under Scrutiny

The Delhi High Court is poised to deliberate on a petition put forth by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case tied to excise policy-related money laundering. The hearing is scheduled to take place before Justice Ravinder Dudeja.

Previously, the court postponed its proceedings in light of a request from the investigating agency's counsel. Kejriwal's legal team insists that his bail should persist, highlighting that all other accused individuals have received similar relief in the money laundering case.

The Supreme Court had previously granted interim bail to Kejriwal, pending further examination by a larger bench regarding 'need and necessity of arrest' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Original bail awarded by the trial court was stayed by the high court following the ED's petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)