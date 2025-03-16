Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies: Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case Under Scrutiny

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea against Arvind Kejriwal's bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The plea follows a high court stay on bail previously granted by a trial court, amid allegations of policy irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:51 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies: Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case Under Scrutiny
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is poised to deliberate on a petition put forth by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case tied to excise policy-related money laundering. The hearing is scheduled to take place before Justice Ravinder Dudeja.

Previously, the court postponed its proceedings in light of a request from the investigating agency's counsel. Kejriwal's legal team insists that his bail should persist, highlighting that all other accused individuals have received similar relief in the money laundering case.

The Supreme Court had previously granted interim bail to Kejriwal, pending further examination by a larger bench regarding 'need and necessity of arrest' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Original bail awarded by the trial court was stayed by the high court following the ED's petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025