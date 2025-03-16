Legal Battle Intensifies: Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case Under Scrutiny
The Delhi High Court is set to hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea against Arvind Kejriwal's bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The plea follows a high court stay on bail previously granted by a trial court, amid allegations of policy irregularities.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is poised to deliberate on a petition put forth by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case tied to excise policy-related money laundering. The hearing is scheduled to take place before Justice Ravinder Dudeja.
Previously, the court postponed its proceedings in light of a request from the investigating agency's counsel. Kejriwal's legal team insists that his bail should persist, highlighting that all other accused individuals have received similar relief in the money laundering case.
The Supreme Court had previously granted interim bail to Kejriwal, pending further examination by a larger bench regarding 'need and necessity of arrest' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Original bail awarded by the trial court was stayed by the high court following the ED's petition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana ACB's February 2025 Crackdown: 23 Arrests & Conviction in Corruption Cases
Crackdown on Corruption: Haryana Officials Suspended After Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Revolution in Serbia: Students Lead Charge Against Corruption
CAG Reports Ignite Political Clash Over AAP's Alleged Mismanagement and Corruption
Bangladesh's Supreme Court Acquits Khaleda Zia in Landmark Corruption Case