Delhi Police Busts Mobile Smuggling Racket
A man named Nadeem was arrested by Delhi Police for smuggling stolen mobile phones to Nepal. Acting as a courier, he transported phones obtained from Delhi-based snatchers. His arrest led to the recovery of 32 high-end mobiles and resolved multiple theft cases. Further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police apprehended a suspect involved in a cross-border mobile phone smuggling racket on Saturday. The arrested individual, identified as Nadeem, 45, was caught at ISBT Anand Vihar while attempting to travel to Nepal.
Nadeem, a resident of Banbasa in Uttarakhand, was transporting 32 high-end stolen mobile phones, including Apple and Samsung models, authorities said. He worked as a courier for the stolen devices, obtained from local snatchers in Delhi.
Nadeem's arrest has helped solve five mobile theft cases, with several phones traced to open FIRs. Police continue to investigate the network to pinpoint other members involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- mobile smuggling
- Nepal
- bust
- arrest
- Nadeem
- phones
- cross-border theft
- racket
- courier
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Punjab's Illegal Arms Trade: Key Associate Arrested
Dramatic Highway Shootout Leads to Arrest of Notorious Extortionist
Major Terrorist Plot Foiled: 20 Arrested in Punjab
Drone-Assisted Capture Leads to Arrest in Pune Rape Case
Tragic Incident in Shillong: Restaurant Employee Arrested for Colleague's Murder