Delhi Police Busts Mobile Smuggling Racket

The Delhi Police apprehended a suspect involved in a cross-border mobile phone smuggling racket on Saturday. The arrested individual, identified as Nadeem, 45, was caught at ISBT Anand Vihar while attempting to travel to Nepal.

Nadeem, a resident of Banbasa in Uttarakhand, was transporting 32 high-end stolen mobile phones, including Apple and Samsung models, authorities said. He worked as a courier for the stolen devices, obtained from local snatchers in Delhi.

Nadeem's arrest has helped solve five mobile theft cases, with several phones traced to open FIRs. Police continue to investigate the network to pinpoint other members involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)