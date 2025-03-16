Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia of Border Shooting Amid Peace Talks

Azerbaijan on Sunday leveled accusations against Armenia, claiming that Armenian forces fired upon Azerbaijani positions from Armenia's southern Syunik province.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry reported the incident happened Sunday morning around the Goris area, involving small arms fire. The statement provided no further details.

This development comes as both nations announced on Thursday they had agreed upon a peace agreement text, signaling potential resolution to a conflict that has persisted for nearly four decades. Armenia has yet to issue a response to the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)