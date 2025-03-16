Left Menu

Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia of Border Shooting Amid Peace Talks

Azerbaijan has accused Armenian forces of firing on its positions from Armenia's southern Syunik province. This accusation follows recent negotiations between the two nations, agreeing to a peace treaty aimed at ending decades-long conflict. As of now, Armenia has not responded to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:27 IST
Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia of Border Shooting Amid Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azerbaijan on Sunday leveled accusations against Armenia, claiming that Armenian forces fired upon Azerbaijani positions from Armenia's southern Syunik province.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry reported the incident happened Sunday morning around the Goris area, involving small arms fire. The statement provided no further details.

This development comes as both nations announced on Thursday they had agreed upon a peace agreement text, signaling potential resolution to a conflict that has persisted for nearly four decades. Armenia has yet to issue a response to the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025