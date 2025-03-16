Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia of Border Shooting Amid Peace Talks
Azerbaijan has accused Armenian forces of firing on its positions from Armenia's southern Syunik province. This accusation follows recent negotiations between the two nations, agreeing to a peace treaty aimed at ending decades-long conflict. As of now, Armenia has not responded to these allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:27 IST
Azerbaijan on Sunday leveled accusations against Armenia, claiming that Armenian forces fired upon Azerbaijani positions from Armenia's southern Syunik province.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry reported the incident happened Sunday morning around the Goris area, involving small arms fire. The statement provided no further details.
This development comes as both nations announced on Thursday they had agreed upon a peace agreement text, signaling potential resolution to a conflict that has persisted for nearly four decades. Armenia has yet to issue a response to the accusations.
