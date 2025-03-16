Tensions Flare Amid Peace Talks: Azerbaijan & Armenia Trade Accusations

In a renewed exchange of accusations, Azerbaijan has claimed that Armenian forces opened fire on its positions from the Syunik province of Armenia. This allegation has been rejected by Armenia, which insists the claims are unfounded.

The announcement from Azerbaijan's defense ministry came on the heels of a significant diplomatic development. On Thursday, both Azerbaijan and Armenia declared they had finalized the text of a peace agreement, a hopeful step towards ending almost forty years of hostilities in the region.

The long-standing conflict between these South Caucasus neighbors has been sustained by deep-seated grievances. The recent claim, although currently unverified by Reuters, underscores the ongoing tensions even amidst peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)