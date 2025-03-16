Left Menu

Tensions Flare Amid Peace Talks: Azerbaijan & Armenia Trade Accusations

Azerbaijan has accused Armenian forces of targeting its positions from Armenia's Syunik province, claims which Yerevan has denied. This comes as both nations recently agreed on a peace agreement text aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two South Caucasus countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:45 IST
Tensions Flare Amid Peace Talks: Azerbaijan & Armenia Trade Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed exchange of accusations, Azerbaijan has claimed that Armenian forces opened fire on its positions from the Syunik province of Armenia. This allegation has been rejected by Armenia, which insists the claims are unfounded.

The announcement from Azerbaijan's defense ministry came on the heels of a significant diplomatic development. On Thursday, both Azerbaijan and Armenia declared they had finalized the text of a peace agreement, a hopeful step towards ending almost forty years of hostilities in the region.

The long-standing conflict between these South Caucasus neighbors has been sustained by deep-seated grievances. The recent claim, although currently unverified by Reuters, underscores the ongoing tensions even amidst peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025