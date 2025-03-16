Tragedy Strikes: Fruit Vendor Killed by Stray Bull
A 54-year-old vendor named Sanaullah in Narela, Delhi, was fatally attacked by a stray bull. The incident left him with severe head injuries, leading to his death. Eyewitnesses attempted to help, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.
In a tragic incident in Narela, outer-north Delhi, a 54-year-old fruit vendor was fatally injured by a stray bull, authorities reported on Sunday.
Sanaullah, a resident of the area, was maneuvering his cart near Pocket 13 when he was unexpectedly attacked, suffering severe head injuries before being rushed to the hospital.
Despite efforts by locals to assist, Sanaullah succumbed to his injuries. The police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
