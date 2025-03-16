Left Menu

Deceptive Encounter: Woman Allegedly Defrauded and Assaulted After Dating App Meeting

A Delhi woman claims she was raped and defrauded of Rs 22 lakh by a man she met on a dating app. The man, from Punjab, allegedly promised marriage but later reneged and threatened her. A police investigation is underway following her complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of alleged rape and fraud has emerged involving a Delhi-based woman and a man from Punjab whom she met on a dating app, officials revealed on Sunday.

The case was registered on March 10 after the woman, residing in Saket and employed by a private company, accused the man of deceitful courting. She claims he initially traveled to Delhi under the guise of matrimony, establishing a relationship with her before betraying her trust.

The woman alleged financial exploitation, amounting to Rs 22 lakh, purportedly for work purposes. Upon refusing marriage, the man allegedly threatened to release private videos, prompting the woman to seek police assistance. The investigation remains active, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

