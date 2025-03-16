Left Menu

Mysterious Death of University Professor Under Investigation

A 57-year-old university professor, Sunil Kumar Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baradari. He had recently visited his son for Holi when he suddenly collapsed and passed away. Investigations are ongoing, with all possibilities, including foul play, being considered by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:08 IST
Mysterious Death of University Professor Under Investigation
professor
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old university professor has been found dead under circumstances that police are calling mysterious. Sunil Kumar Singh, who was employed at a private university, was discovered at his rented home near Satellite in Baradari after a visit to his son's residence.

Preliminary reports indicate that the professor, who was visiting to celebrate Holi, had an argument with his son, Siddhant. Shortly after, Singh reportedly collapsed, started bleeding from the mouth, and died on the spot. A call from a relative alerted local police to the incident.

Authorities have sent Singh's body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the police, led by Izzatnagar Station House Officer Virendra Singh, are probing all possible scenarios, including foul play, as part of their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025