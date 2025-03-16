Mysterious Death of University Professor Under Investigation
A 57-year-old university professor, Sunil Kumar Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baradari. He had recently visited his son for Holi when he suddenly collapsed and passed away. Investigations are ongoing, with all possibilities, including foul play, being considered by the police.
A 57-year-old university professor has been found dead under circumstances that police are calling mysterious. Sunil Kumar Singh, who was employed at a private university, was discovered at his rented home near Satellite in Baradari after a visit to his son's residence.
Preliminary reports indicate that the professor, who was visiting to celebrate Holi, had an argument with his son, Siddhant. Shortly after, Singh reportedly collapsed, started bleeding from the mouth, and died on the spot. A call from a relative alerted local police to the incident.
Authorities have sent Singh's body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the police, led by Izzatnagar Station House Officer Virendra Singh, are probing all possible scenarios, including foul play, as part of their investigation.
