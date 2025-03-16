Juvenile Incident Sparks Concern in Local Community

In a troubling incident, three juveniles have been taken into custody after one allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl while others participated by harassing her, police reported on Sunday.

The teenagers, aged 15 to 16, along with the victim, attended the same school and were known to be friends, according to authorities.

Following a report to the police by the girl's parents, the boys were detained on Saturday and are now under the supervision of a Juvenile Home, the police stated.

