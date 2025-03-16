Left Menu

Juvenile Incident Sparks Concern in Local Community

Three teenage boys were apprehended after an incident involving the sexual assault of a minor female classmate. The boys, aged between 15 and 16, were all friends with the victim. Police have sent the juveniles to a Juvenile Home following the lodging of a formal complaint by the victim's parents.

Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:09 IST
Juvenile Incident Sparks Concern in Local Community
In a troubling incident, three juveniles have been taken into custody after one allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl while others participated by harassing her, police reported on Sunday.

The teenagers, aged 15 to 16, along with the victim, attended the same school and were known to be friends, according to authorities.

Following a report to the police by the girl's parents, the boys were detained on Saturday and are now under the supervision of a Juvenile Home, the police stated.

