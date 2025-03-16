Left Menu

Kerala's D-Hunt: A Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Kerala police initiated a massive crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting 284 suspects and registering 273 cases as part of Operation D-Hunt. The operation seized various banned substances and is jointly implemented by the NDPS Coordination Cell and District Police. A hotline has been established for public tips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:51 IST
In a significant move to combat drug trafficking, Kerala police on Sunday announced the arrest of 284 individuals and the registration of 273 cases under its special initiative, Operation D-Hunt.

The operation, conducted on March 15, led to the inspection of 2,841 suspects, with authorities seizing banned substances such as MDMA and ganja.

A continuous effort to tackle narcotics will persist with sustained surveillance and a dedicated hotline for public information.

