Kerala's D-Hunt: A Crackdown on Drug Trafficking
Kerala police initiated a massive crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting 284 suspects and registering 273 cases as part of Operation D-Hunt. The operation seized various banned substances and is jointly implemented by the NDPS Coordination Cell and District Police. A hotline has been established for public tips.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:51 IST
In a significant move to combat drug trafficking, Kerala police on Sunday announced the arrest of 284 individuals and the registration of 273 cases under its special initiative, Operation D-Hunt.
The operation, conducted on March 15, led to the inspection of 2,841 suspects, with authorities seizing banned substances such as MDMA and ganja.
A continuous effort to tackle narcotics will persist with sustained surveillance and a dedicated hotline for public information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
