Kerala's D-Hunt: A Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

In a significant move to combat drug trafficking, Kerala police on Sunday announced the arrest of 284 individuals and the registration of 273 cases under its special initiative, Operation D-Hunt.

The operation, conducted on March 15, led to the inspection of 2,841 suspects, with authorities seizing banned substances such as MDMA and ganja.

A continuous effort to tackle narcotics will persist with sustained surveillance and a dedicated hotline for public information.

(With inputs from agencies.)