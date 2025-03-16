Left Menu

Punjab Police Intensifies Crackdown in 'War Against Drugs'

The Punjab Police conducted a massive operation as part of the 'War Against Drugs', leading to 63 arrests and recovery of illegal substances. The Punjab government's initiative, monitored by a sub-committee, aims to make the state drug-free through enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:07 IST
Punjab Police executed extensive raids on 424 locations statewide on Sunday, arresting 63 drug smugglers and registering 45 FIRs during the 'War Against Drugs' campaign. The operation, underway since February 25, saw the recovery of an array of narcotics and drug money.

Directed by Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, the operation spanned all 28 districts, involving over 1,400 police personnel. A three-pronged strategy focusing on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention is central to this initiative, ensuring a comprehensive attack on the drug menace.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema leads a committee overseeing the campaign, which has significantly disrupted drug trafficking networks. Collaborative efforts with Himachal Pradesh Police have dismantled key smuggling routes, furthering the state's goal to become drug-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)

