Left Menu

Fragility of Ceasefire: New Violence Erupts in Gaza

Recent Israeli military strikes in Gaza have killed at least 14 Palestinians amid ongoing ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. Despite a truce in place since January, violence continues with accusations of hostilities and media misreporting affecting diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:07 IST
Fragility of Ceasefire: New Violence Erupts in Gaza

Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of at least 14 Palestinians in Gaza over a 24-hour period, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. This comes as U.S. and Arab mediators attempt to strengthen a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Despite the truce that halted major combat in January, tensions remain high. The Israeli military claims its forces intervened to prevent terrorist threats. Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry reports that nine people, including journalists, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

Efforts to mediate a more durable ceasefire are ongoing, with Israel seeking to extend the first phase and Hamas willing to proceed to the next phase under certain conditions. Israeli and Egyptian officials continue discussions to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025