Fragility of Ceasefire: New Violence Erupts in Gaza

Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of at least 14 Palestinians in Gaza over a 24-hour period, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. This comes as U.S. and Arab mediators attempt to strengthen a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Despite the truce that halted major combat in January, tensions remain high. The Israeli military claims its forces intervened to prevent terrorist threats. Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry reports that nine people, including journalists, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

Efforts to mediate a more durable ceasefire are ongoing, with Israel seeking to extend the first phase and Hamas willing to proceed to the next phase under certain conditions. Israeli and Egyptian officials continue discussions to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)