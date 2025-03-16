Fragility of Ceasefire: New Violence Erupts in Gaza
Recent Israeli military strikes in Gaza have killed at least 14 Palestinians amid ongoing ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. Despite a truce in place since January, violence continues with accusations of hostilities and media misreporting affecting diplomatic efforts.
Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of at least 14 Palestinians in Gaza over a 24-hour period, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. This comes as U.S. and Arab mediators attempt to strengthen a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Despite the truce that halted major combat in January, tensions remain high. The Israeli military claims its forces intervened to prevent terrorist threats. Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry reports that nine people, including journalists, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.
Efforts to mediate a more durable ceasefire are ongoing, with Israel seeking to extend the first phase and Hamas willing to proceed to the next phase under certain conditions. Israeli and Egyptian officials continue discussions to resolve the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Expedites $4 Billion Military Aid to Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Syrian Shifts: The Changing Landscape of Russian Military Bases Post-Assad
Urgent Military Aid to Israel Amidst Fragile Ceasefire
Russia Targets Ukrainian Gas Facilities in Recent Strikes
Czech PM Calls for Robust Military Support for Ukraine