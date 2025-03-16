Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza Challenged as Violence Escalates

In a volatile escalation, Israeli military strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 15 Palestinians over the last 24 hours, according to Gaza's health ministry. These actions have threatened the already fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, amidst efforts from Arab and U.S. mediators to sustain the peace deal.

Despite the ceasefire agreement set on January 19, Israeli forces reported interceding against perceived terrorist threats, leading to fatalities, including nine individuals in Beit Lahiya. Controversy arose as Hamas accused Israel of using unverified social media reports in its military operations.

Ongoing bloodshed stresses the precarious nature of the ceasefire, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. Talks to extend the ceasefire have been proposed by Israel, while Hamas conditions further actions on hostage releases, indicating tense negotiations ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)