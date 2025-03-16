Left Menu

Tragic Ordeal: Teen Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted in Bihar

A 14-year-old girl visiting her sister's in-laws in Dokati, Bihar, was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and gang-raped. An FIR names Suraj Soni and two unidentified individuals. Authorities are probing the incident under POCSO and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:35 IST
Tragic Ordeal: Teen Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling incident unfolded in the Dokati police station area of Bihar, where a 14-year-old girl visiting her sister's in-law was reportedly kidnapped and gang-raped, officials reported on Sunday.

Law enforcement has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Suraj Soni and two unidentified accomplices following a complaint from the victim's brother-in-law. According to the report, the crime occurred on March 14 around 10 p.m., when the suspects allegedly abducted the girl at gunpoint and assaulted her.

Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, Circle Officer of Bairia, confirmed that the accused are being charged under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The police have launched an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025