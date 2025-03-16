Tragic Ordeal: Teen Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted in Bihar

A troubling incident unfolded in the Dokati police station area of Bihar, where a 14-year-old girl visiting her sister's in-law was reportedly kidnapped and gang-raped, officials reported on Sunday.

Law enforcement has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Suraj Soni and two unidentified accomplices following a complaint from the victim's brother-in-law. According to the report, the crime occurred on March 14 around 10 p.m., when the suspects allegedly abducted the girl at gunpoint and assaulted her.

Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, Circle Officer of Bairia, confirmed that the accused are being charged under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The police have launched an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)