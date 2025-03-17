Russia's Demands on Ukraine's NATO Exclusion
Russia is seeking firm guarantees from NATO that Ukraine will not be granted membership and will remain neutral, as part of any peace agreement. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko emphasized the need for ironclad security guarantees, including the neutral status of Ukraine and its exclusion from NATO.
In a recent statement, Russia has underscored its demand that Ukraine be excluded from NATO membership and maintain a neutral stance in any prospective peace agreement. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko emphasized the importance of including stringent security guarantees in this accord.
Grushko detailed that Russia expects these guarantees to ensure Ukraine's neutral status and prevent NATO countries from integrating it into their alliance, seeking robust assurances as part of the diplomatic negotiations.
The Deputy Foreign Minister's statements were published by Russian media outlet Izvestia, reflecting Russia's firm position on Ukraine's geopolitical alignment and the broader security dynamics in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Seeks New Ukrainian Leadership for Peace Deal
Euro Gains Amid Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal
Zelenskiy Calls for Reconciliation and Peace Deal Amid Trump Tensions
Greece says US should be part of any security guarantees scheme for Ukraine
UPDATE 3-US cuts intelligence for Ukraine, adding pressure for peace deal