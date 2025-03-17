Russia's Demands on Ukraine's NATO Exclusion

In a recent statement, Russia has underscored its demand that Ukraine be excluded from NATO membership and maintain a neutral stance in any prospective peace agreement. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko emphasized the importance of including stringent security guarantees in this accord.

Grushko detailed that Russia expects these guarantees to ensure Ukraine's neutral status and prevent NATO countries from integrating it into their alliance, seeking robust assurances as part of the diplomatic negotiations.

The Deputy Foreign Minister's statements were published by Russian media outlet Izvestia, reflecting Russia's firm position on Ukraine's geopolitical alignment and the broader security dynamics in the region.

