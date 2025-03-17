Left Menu

Russia's Demands on Ukraine's NATO Exclusion

Russia is seeking firm guarantees from NATO that Ukraine will not be granted membership and will remain neutral, as part of any peace agreement. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko emphasized the need for ironclad security guarantees, including the neutral status of Ukraine and its exclusion from NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 03:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Russia has underscored its demand that Ukraine be excluded from NATO membership and maintain a neutral stance in any prospective peace agreement. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko emphasized the importance of including stringent security guarantees in this accord.

Grushko detailed that Russia expects these guarantees to ensure Ukraine's neutral status and prevent NATO countries from integrating it into their alliance, seeking robust assurances as part of the diplomatic negotiations.

The Deputy Foreign Minister's statements were published by Russian media outlet Izvestia, reflecting Russia's firm position on Ukraine's geopolitical alignment and the broader security dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

