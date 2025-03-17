Left Menu

Debate Over Duplicate Voter IDs: At the Heart of Democracy

The issue of duplicate voter ID cards has sparked a heated debate in India's Parliament. TMC MP Derek O'Brien and opposition parties demand a discussion, while the Election Commission admits past errors and plans corrective measures. Leaders emphasize the situation's significance to democratic integrity.

Updated: 17-03-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:41 IST
India's Parliament resumed its Budget Session amid opposition calls for a debate on duplicate voter ID cards, a matter described as central to democracy by TMC MP Derek O'Brien. He questioned if the government would engage in this crucial discussion.

Opposition parties, led by the Trinamool Congress, demand an open debate on duplicate EPIC numbers and allied issues. They allege cloned Aadhaar cards are facilitating fake registrations, and emphasize parliamentary debate as vital.

The Election Commission, acknowledging past oversights, commits to resolving the issue through enhanced technical coordination. Meetings with officials and parties are planned to ensure transparency and integrity in voter registration processes.

