Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar

In a dramatic turn of events, a suspect linked to the explosive attack outside the Thakur Dwara Temple in Amritsar was killed during a gunfire exchange with police, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident began on March 15, when an explosive device thrown by an assailant outside the temple caused damage. While the primary suspect was killed, another managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search by authorities.

Punjab Police have suggested the involvement of Pakistan's spy agency, ISI, in the attack, which instilled panic among residents in Amritsar's Khandwala area. CCTV footage captured two suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)