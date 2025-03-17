Left Menu

Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar

A suspect in the Amritsar temple blast was killed during a shootout with police. The blast occurred outside Thakur Dwara Temple when an explosive device was hurled. Another suspect fled. Police suspect involvement of Pakistan's ISI, causing panic among locals.

Updated: 17-03-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:51 IST
Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar
In a dramatic turn of events, a suspect linked to the explosive attack outside the Thakur Dwara Temple in Amritsar was killed during a gunfire exchange with police, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident began on March 15, when an explosive device thrown by an assailant outside the temple caused damage. While the primary suspect was killed, another managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search by authorities.

Punjab Police have suggested the involvement of Pakistan's spy agency, ISI, in the attack, which instilled panic among residents in Amritsar's Khandwala area. CCTV footage captured two suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

