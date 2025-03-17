Left Menu

German Lawmakers Challenge State Borrowing Plans

German lawmakers have filed legal complaints against Friedrich Merz's plan for a parliamentary vote on increasing state borrowing. Merz secured support from the Greens, enabling potential passage by outgoing parliament. The constitutional court dismissed earlier challenges but has not commented on the latest complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:06 IST
German Lawmakers Challenge State Borrowing Plans
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, is facing legal challenges from lawmakers against his proposal to significantly increase state borrowing. According to the dpa news agency, complaints have been filed with the constitutional court ahead of a planned parliamentary vote this week.

Merz managed to secure crucial support from the Greens on Friday for reforming borrowing rules, paving the way for the outgoing parliament to potentially approve the deal within the week.

The constitutional court, which dismissed earlier petitions challenging the initiative, was not immediately available for comment on the latest legal complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025