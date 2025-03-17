German Lawmakers Challenge State Borrowing Plans

Friedrich Merz, Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, is facing legal challenges from lawmakers against his proposal to significantly increase state borrowing. According to the dpa news agency, complaints have been filed with the constitutional court ahead of a planned parliamentary vote this week.

Merz managed to secure crucial support from the Greens on Friday for reforming borrowing rules, paving the way for the outgoing parliament to potentially approve the deal within the week.

The constitutional court, which dismissed earlier petitions challenging the initiative, was not immediately available for comment on the latest legal complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)