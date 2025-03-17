Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels to Attend Peace Talks in Angola
The M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, are set to join peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo's government in Angola. This initiative follows efforts by Angola to mediate a ceasefire between Congo, Rwanda, and the rebel group. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement.
On Monday, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels announced plans to participate in peace negotiations with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Angola. The dialogue aims to ease longstanding tensions exacerbated by M23's recent territorial gains.
Rwanda's intervention in Congo's internal conflict has sparked international concern, with accusations of military support for M23. Rwanda maintains its troops act in self-defense.
Decades of conflict in Congo, tied to Rwanda's 1994 genocide and resource control, have intensified in 2023. The U.N. reports over 7,000 deaths and 600,000 displaced since November.
