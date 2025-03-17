Left Menu

Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels to Attend Peace Talks in Angola

The M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, are set to join peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo's government in Angola. This initiative follows efforts by Angola to mediate a ceasefire between Congo, Rwanda, and the rebel group. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:33 IST
Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels to Attend Peace Talks in Angola
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

On Monday, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels announced plans to participate in peace negotiations with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Angola. The dialogue aims to ease longstanding tensions exacerbated by M23's recent territorial gains.

Rwanda's intervention in Congo's internal conflict has sparked international concern, with accusations of military support for M23. Rwanda maintains its troops act in self-defense.

Decades of conflict in Congo, tied to Rwanda's 1994 genocide and resource control, have intensified in 2023. The U.N. reports over 7,000 deaths and 600,000 displaced since November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025