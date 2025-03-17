Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Inaugurates MLA Orientation in Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate a two-day orientation programme at Delhi Assembly for newly-elected MLAs. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the event aims to train MLAs on legislative processes and conclude on March 19. The assembly includes 48 BJP and 22 AAP MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:01 IST
Om Birla Image Credit: Twitter(@ombirlakota)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to orient new legislative members, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day orientation programme at the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

According to Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, MLAs across Delhi will partake in this event aimed at honing their legislative business acumen.

The event concludes on March 19, with attendees including all seven MPs from Delhi, highlighting the importance of understanding legislative procedures in this 70-member assembly comprising mostly of BJP and AAP representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

