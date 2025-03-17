Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice in 2002 Nitish Katara Murder Case

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stand by issuing a contempt notice to the principal secretary of the Delhi government's home department. This action comes after the department failed to decide on the remission plea of Sukhdev Yadav, convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, despite previous court orders.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed frustration at the apparent non-compliance, citing that without such notices, their orders are often disregarded. The Delhi government had previously assured the court that a decision would be reached within two weeks, yet failed to meet the deadline.

The bench questioned the government's intentions, underlying the importance of addressing the convict's plea. The delay has significant implications for Yadav, who is serving a 20-year jail term without remission, as his sentence period nears completion.

