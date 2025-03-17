Left Menu

Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice in 2002 Nitish Katara Murder Case

The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to the Delhi government's principal secretary for not deciding on the remission plea of Sukhdev Yadav, a convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. The court criticized the government's delay, emphasizing the importance of upholding judicial orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:42 IST
Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice in 2002 Nitish Katara Murder Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stand by issuing a contempt notice to the principal secretary of the Delhi government's home department. This action comes after the department failed to decide on the remission plea of Sukhdev Yadav, convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, despite previous court orders.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed frustration at the apparent non-compliance, citing that without such notices, their orders are often disregarded. The Delhi government had previously assured the court that a decision would be reached within two weeks, yet failed to meet the deadline.

The bench questioned the government's intentions, underlying the importance of addressing the convict's plea. The delay has significant implications for Yadav, who is serving a 20-year jail term without remission, as his sentence period nears completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025