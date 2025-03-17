In an explosive development, Lithuanian officials have pointed fingers at Russian military intelligence for masterminding an arson attack on an IKEA store in Vilnius last year. The indictment filed charges a minor with carrying out the operation, reportedly for a reward that included cash and a luxury vehicle.

Officials claim the act was part of a secret agreement reached during a covert meeting in Warsaw. The plot also involved plans to target shopping centers across Lithuania and Latvia. Investigations reveal the nefarious scheme aimed at intimidating the region and persuading nations to withdraw support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia.

The Baltic states and Poland, known for their strong backing of Ukraine, have become focal points in this geopolitical conflict, as the alleged attack sought to destabilize their political, economic, and social fabric. This revelation raises pressing concerns over regional security and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)