Controversy Surrounds CAG Appointment: Calls for Reform

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's response to a PIL challenging the executive's sole authority in appointing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The petition argues that the current process undermines the independence of the institution and calls for a transparent selection by a committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:48 IST
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre, seeking its response to a public interest litigation challenging the current process for appointing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The petition, filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, argues that the appointment process is unconstitutional and undermines the CAG's independence.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO, highlighted instances where audits by the CAG in BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra were stalled. He pointed to a significant drop in the number of CAG audit reports tabled in Parliament, attributing it to political interference by the ruling party.

Bhushan cited a 2023 judgment on election commissioners' appointments, suggesting a similar approach involving a committee for CAG appointments. The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, questioned if judicial intervention would rewrite constitutional provisions, while Bhushan maintained the necessity for procedural reform to safeguard democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

