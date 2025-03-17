Nightclub Inferno in North Macedonia: A Nation in Mourning

In a devastating incident, North Macedonia is mourning the loss of 59 lives following a nightclub fire in Kocani. The tragedy, which left more than 150 injured, prompted a seven-day national mourning period.

Safety violations at the overcrowded Club Pulse sparked allegations of systemic failure. Authorities are investigating bribery accusations and have initiated a thorough inspection of nightclubs across the nation.

Assistance has poured in from neighboring countries, while North Macedonia grapples with deep-rooted institutional failures that have come to light in the wake of this calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)