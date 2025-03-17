Nightclub Inferno in North Macedonia: A Nation in Mourning
The tragic nightclub fire in North Macedonia claimed 59 lives, leaving many grieving families and prompting national mourning. Safety violations and allegations of bribery have sparked an investigation, while the government ordered inspections across similar venues and neighboring countries offered medical aid.
In a devastating incident, North Macedonia is mourning the loss of 59 lives following a nightclub fire in Kocani. The tragedy, which left more than 150 injured, prompted a seven-day national mourning period.
Safety violations at the overcrowded Club Pulse sparked allegations of systemic failure. Authorities are investigating bribery accusations and have initiated a thorough inspection of nightclubs across the nation.
Assistance has poured in from neighboring countries, while North Macedonia grapples with deep-rooted institutional failures that have come to light in the wake of this calamity.
