Supreme Court Stalls CBI Probe in Former Minister's Corruption Case

The Supreme Court has paused an earlier directive by the Madras High Court that called for a CBI investigation into corruption allegations against ex-AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji. The significant stay order was issued by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti.

The development follows two appeals, one of which was initiated by the Tamil Nadu government contesting the high court's decision. The Madras High Court had previously mandated a CBI probe in January, citing non-compliance with its directives regarding filing chargesheets in the scandal.

Key legal representatives argued over the necessity and procedural correctness of state actions. Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari highlighted that necessary sanctions under the Prevention of Corruption Act were being pursued. Meanwhile, advocates V Giri and Siddharth Luthra represented the defense and the complainant, respectively, each presenting contrasting positions on the merits of a CBI inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)