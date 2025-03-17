Supreme Court Stalls CBI Probe in Former Minister's Corruption Case
The Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji. The Tamil Nadu government challenged the decision, arguing proper procedural steps such as chargesheet submission and sanction requests were already in progress.
The Supreme Court has paused an earlier directive by the Madras High Court that called for a CBI investigation into corruption allegations against ex-AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji. The significant stay order was issued by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti.
The development follows two appeals, one of which was initiated by the Tamil Nadu government contesting the high court's decision. The Madras High Court had previously mandated a CBI probe in January, citing non-compliance with its directives regarding filing chargesheets in the scandal.
Key legal representatives argued over the necessity and procedural correctness of state actions. Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari highlighted that necessary sanctions under the Prevention of Corruption Act were being pursued. Meanwhile, advocates V Giri and Siddharth Luthra represented the defense and the complainant, respectively, each presenting contrasting positions on the merits of a CBI inquiry.
