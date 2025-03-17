Lithuanian Investigation Links Russian Intelligence to IKEA Arson Attack

Lithuanian prosecutors have pointed fingers at Russia's military intelligence for orchestrating an arson attack on an IKEA store in Vilnius back in May. Authorities suggest the Swedish furniture giant was targeted due to its logo sharing the same blue and yellow colors as Ukraine's flag.

The GRU, Russia's military intelligence service, was implicated through a complex network of over 20 intermediaries. Arturas Urbelis from the Lithuanian prosecutor general's office revealed the intricate plan, which culminated in two young Ukrainians being recruited to carry out the attack for monetary compensation and a used BMW.

Subsequent fires in Warsaw raised suspicions of a Russian sabotage campaign across Eastern Europe. Lithuanian findings have reinforced these suspicions, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk voicing concerns over Russia's involvement. Both Ukrainian citizens involved will face trials in Lithuania and Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)