Left Menu

Grim Discoveries in Recaptured Sudan Territory

In a recently recaptured part of Sudan, Red Crescent volunteers have found bodies in a well, most shot in the head. Nearly two years into Sudan's Civil War, government forces are uncovering evidence of paramilitary abuses. Locals had been warned away by armed men during the occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:15 IST
Grim Discoveries in Recaptured Sudan Territory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a Sudanese territory's reclamation by the army, Red Crescent volunteers have made a grim discovery. Donning hazmat suits and masks, they retrieved multiple bodies from a well as onlooking residents presumably pondered the violence that had transpired under paramilitary control.

Most of the 15 victims showed signs of execution-style killings, likely having been shot in the head. However, evidence suggested some were thrown into the well while still alive. Additional bodies have emerged, scattered or concealed in Sharg Elnil, with signs of severe restraint, as per the state inspector of forensic medicine, Hisham Zain al-Abdin.

As Sudan's civil strife enters its second year, government forces advance into territories once occupied by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), accused of brutalities in these regions. With each reclaimed area, allegations of widespread killings surface, although the RSF denies these abuses, often shifting blame to the army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025