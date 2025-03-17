Grim Discoveries in Recaptured Sudan Territory

In the aftermath of a Sudanese territory's reclamation by the army, Red Crescent volunteers have made a grim discovery. Donning hazmat suits and masks, they retrieved multiple bodies from a well as onlooking residents presumably pondered the violence that had transpired under paramilitary control.

Most of the 15 victims showed signs of execution-style killings, likely having been shot in the head. However, evidence suggested some were thrown into the well while still alive. Additional bodies have emerged, scattered or concealed in Sharg Elnil, with signs of severe restraint, as per the state inspector of forensic medicine, Hisham Zain al-Abdin.

As Sudan's civil strife enters its second year, government forces advance into territories once occupied by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), accused of brutalities in these regions. With each reclaimed area, allegations of widespread killings surface, although the RSF denies these abuses, often shifting blame to the army.

