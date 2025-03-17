Supreme Court Upholds Money Laundering Scrutiny in Former Gujarat Officer Case

The Supreme Court on Monday reiterated the grave impact of money laundering, especially when perpetrated by those in power, asserting it erodes public trust and destabilizes financial institutions. Dismissing the plea of former Gujarat IAS officer Pradeep Sharma, the court affirmed the need for strict judicial processes in such economic offences.

A bench including Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale rejected Sharma's request for a preliminary inquiry into multiple corruption charges levied against him. The court highlighted the significant economic consequences linked to money laundering, underscoring its detrimental effects on public revenue and market stability.

The judgment elaborated on the purpose of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), emphasizing its role in confiscating illegal assets and preventing financial misconduct. By maintaining the charges against Sharma, the court signaled its dedication to a comprehensive trial process, essential to unraveling the complexities of economic crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)