Controversy Erupts Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra

Security was heightened at Aurangzeb's tomb amid right-wing demands for its removal. The site, viewed by some as a symbol of historical oppression, sparked protests. Police enforce visitor registration due to threats, and the government commits to protecting the tomb while opposing glorification of Aurangzeb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:28 IST
Security measures have been intensified around the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, following right-wing demands for its removal. Police have implemented registration procedures for visitors, requiring identity documentation, as tensions mount over the site's symbolic significance.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, advocating for the removal of the tomb, citing Aurangzeb's controversial history with the Marathas. Protests have erupted across Nagpur and suburban Mumbai, prompting increased security around the site.

State leaders, including Fadnavis, emphasize the importance of maintaining law and order, while acknowledging the site's historical protection status. However, they caution against glorifying Aurangzeb's legacy, amidst counterclaims from BJP figures advocating for radical actions against the tomb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

